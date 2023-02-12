Nurul Izzah says no longer senior adviser to Anwar, now helping panel guiding her father

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 12): Nurul Izzah Anwar said she has been invited to join the secretariat of the special advisory panel to the finance minister, her father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a statement confirming her acceptance of the role, the former Permatang Pauh MP said she has consequently left her position as a senior economics and finance advisor the prime minister, which was also Anwar.

“Tan Sri Hassan Marican, the chairman of the special advisory panel, has invited me to join its secretariat to assist in its efforts to bolster the economy. I have humbly accepted,” she said in a statement today.

Nurul Izzah said she was glad for all the opportunities to serve the country.

Previously, allegations of nepotism arose after Nurul Izzah disclosed that she had been appointed as a senior advisor of economics and finance to her father.

Anwar tried to fend off the allegations by insisting his daughter was qualified, would not be paid for the role, and would not abuse the position.

Last week, Anwar announced the special advisory panel including former Petronas chief executive Hassan, FPO Ventures chairman Datuk Ahmad Fuad Md Ali, Sunway University economics studies director Profesor Dr Yeah Kim Leng, Universiti Malaya distinguished professor of economic Datuk Rajah Rasiah, and Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

After his appointment as the prime minister last year, Anwar said his immediate focus would be on addressing the country’s cost of living crisis and reigniting Malaysia’s economic development.

Despite criticising Datuk Seri Najib Razak previously over the practice, Anwar still chose to take personal control of the finance portfolio while simultaneously being the prime minister. — Malay Mail