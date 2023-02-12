Old knee injury leaves Nanta dependent on wheelchair, cane while fulfilling duties

KUCHING (Feb 12): The return of an old knee injury has left Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi no choice but to opt for a surgery to repair it.

The Works Minister, who has been advised by his doctor to undergo surgery this year, is currently in a wheelchair to help him move about as he continues carrying out his duties.

In a Facebook post today, Nanta said many had asked him about his health after a photo of him in a wheelchair surfaced on social media.

“These included Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and friends in the leadership of the Unity Government who expressed concern when we met at the pre-council meeting of the Dewan Rakyat for Members of Parliament (MP) in Putrajaya this afternoon.

“Yes, I am required to be in a wheelchair or be dependent on a cane at the moment due to an old injury from a fall in 1998 that required surgery on my knee.

“After 15 years, the pain of this old injury came back and had worsened over the past two weeks because I had to move around a lot to carry out my duties in the ministry and my area,” said the Kapit MP.

He said after a follow-up examination at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital five days ago, his doctor had advised him to undergo the surgery either in late March or early April.

“Thanks to everyone who asked how I was doing. Don’t worry for with all your prayers, I will recover,” said Nanta.