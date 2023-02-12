Monday, February 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Old knee injury leaves Nanta dependent on wheelchair, cane while fulfilling duties

Old knee injury leaves Nanta dependent on wheelchair, cane while fulfilling duties

0
By Marilyn Ten on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Nanta is currently in a wheelchair due to an old knee injury. He is due for surgery in late March or early April. – Screencapture via Facebook Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi

KUCHING (Feb 12): The return of an old knee injury has left Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi no choice but to opt for a surgery to repair it.

The Works Minister, who has been advised by his doctor to undergo surgery this year, is currently in a wheelchair to help him move about as he continues carrying out his duties.

In a Facebook post today, Nanta said many had asked him about his health after a photo of him in a wheelchair surfaced on social media.

Nanta having a chat with Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizan Wan Ismail. – Screencapture via Facebook Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi

“These included Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and friends in the leadership of the Unity Government who expressed concern when we met at the pre-council meeting of the Dewan Rakyat for Members of Parliament (MP) in Putrajaya this afternoon.

“Yes, I am required to be in a wheelchair or be dependent on a cane at the moment due to an old injury from a fall in 1998 that required surgery on my knee.

“After 15 years, the pain of this old injury came back and had worsened over the past two weeks because I had to move around a lot to carry out my duties in the ministry and my area,” said the Kapit MP.

He said after a follow-up examination at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital five days ago, his doctor had advised him to undergo the surgery either in late March or early April.

“Thanks to everyone who asked how I was doing. Don’t worry for with all your prayers, I will recover,” said Nanta.

Recommended Posts