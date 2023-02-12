PDRM Sarawak musclemen shine at Mr Police 2023 championship

KUCHING (Feb 12): The bodybuilders from Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Sarawak staged a very commendable performance at the Mr Police 2023 Bodybuilding Championships, held in Sabah over the weekend.

The team collected four gold and two bronze medals, which placed PDRM Sarawak the third best overall at the competition, which took place at Kota Kinabalu District police headquarters (IPD).

The gold medallists from Sarawak are Lance-Cpl Mohd Faizal Mat Rashid who excelled in both the Open and Closed Athletic Physique (Under-170cm) categories; and Joseph Ladi who outflexed his competitors in both Open Bodybuilding (Under-70kg) and Closed Bodybuilding (65kg) categories.

The bronze medallists are Lance-Cpl Muhammadd Firdaus Zamri and Lance-Cpl Mohd Al Badrul Abu, who competed in the respective Under-170cm and Over-170cm classes of the Athletic Physique (Closed) category.

Sarawak Police Commissioner CP Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri expressed his delight over such an achievement, pointing out that it was the first time that PDRM Sarawak had participated in the national-level police bodybuilding tournament.

“This success is a very proud achievement for the PDRM Sarawak contingent.

“This team will be retained to face several more series of competitions at state level, national-level Mr Malaysia, as well as preparations for the selection of PDRM bodybuilding athletes for the Police and Fire Games, in addition to unearthing new talents for the same tournaments next year,” added Mohd Azman.