Penguang: RM100 mln set aside for Unifor this year

MIRI (Feb 12): The Sarawak government has allocated a total of RM100 million for its Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) this year, signifying its commitment towards all races and religions in the state, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the sum proves that the state government prioritises the welfare of all Sarawakians.

“This year alone, the state government has set aside RM100 million allocation for Unifor. We are not only looking out for the welfare of one particular race or religion, but all are included,” he said.

He said this in his speech when officiating at the new St Barnabas’ Parish Anglican church in Taman Tunku, here yesterday.

Penguang added he was pleased with the completion of the new church despite construction works taking longer than the initial scheduled time.

The project, costing RM3.9 million, was supposed to have been completed in 2019.

Meanwhile, Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Right Revd Datuk Danald Jute in his speech thanked Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the government’s support in having the new church building constructed.

“We thank him for his fair leadership to all and we pray that such effort would go on to be the trend – not only in this state but hopefully at the federal level as well,” he said.

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting.