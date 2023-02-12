Promote historic destinations, not shopping malls, Tiong to travel agencies

KUCHING (Feb 12): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has received complaints from many foreign tourists saying they are only taken to one or two tourist destinations by travel agencies before being brought to go shopping.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said these foreign tourists feel deceived by the promotional videos of travel agencies which show many interesting destinations in Malaysia but instead were brought to malls or shopping areas, as these spots were not their main intention.

“Accordingly, I have ordered that a circular regarding this matter be issued in the near future to provide guidance to tourism agencies or companies.

“The circular will be about limiting shopping activities and instead organising more visits to interesting and historic tourist destinations and listing them out in the itinerary of foreign tourists to Malaysia,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Tiong clarified the circular does not mean foreign tourists cannot visit malls or shopping areas but instead to reduce such activities.

He said tourists can still shop in Malaysia while they are here, while Motac also lists shopping centres on its official website for their reference.

“At the same time, Motac is working on a mobile app for the benefit of users — users can later use the search function to find shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment and leisure near their accommodation,” he said.

According to Tiong, many foreign tourists are eager to visit the tourist destinations seen in advertisements.

“At the same time, the Motac team and I will also meet with travel agencies to gain a deeper understanding and discuss matters related to the planning of travel schedules for foreign tourists to Malaysia.

“Once again, it is emphasised that the travel activities of foreign tourists visiting Malaysia must necessarily meet the demand of those who want to enjoy a memorable experience while in this country,” he said.

He also pointed out Motac will continue to monitor and get views from all parties including travel agencies tourism and foreign tourists from time to time.