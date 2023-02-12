PRS undergoing reshuffle within its ranks to strengthen party, says president

KUCHING (Feb 12): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) is undergoing a reshuffle within its ranks to strengthen the party, said its party president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum.

He said the reshuffle is conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“The posts affected are the secretary-general and the deputy, treasurer-general and the deputy, publicity officer and the deputy, as well as appointed members of the supreme council,” said Salang.

He said this in his speech during Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) appreciation night held at Dewan Majma Tunku Abd Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Jalan P Ramlee here last night.

The party president said it is nothing unusual for the reshuffle to be carried out with the intention of strengthening the party.

Salang took the opportunity to thank GPS chairman and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for nominating six candidates from PRS to contest in the recent 15th General Election.

Aside from Salang who failed to secure the Julau seat, the other five candidates who managed to win their seats are Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Ugak Kumbong, Lubok Antu MP Roy Angau Gingkoi and Selangau MP Edwin Banta.

On separate note, Salang welcomed Abang Johari’s recent announcement in encouraging more Sarawakians from various ethnic groups to join the state civil service.