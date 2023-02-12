Sarawak Design Week 2023 to make debut in Kuching tomorrow

KUCHING (Feb 12) The much-awaited Sarawak Design Week 2023 is making its debut at last tomorrow at 10am.

The doors will open to welcome visitors comprising both industry professionals and design enthusiasts alike to this inaugural design-led expo, according to a statement.

The objective is to create awareness on the importance of design, attract potential buyers and collaborations, create a Sarawak brand image, and establish a design hub in Sarawak.

A collaboration between Saradec and Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), Indonesia, with support from Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), Sarawak Design Week 2023 will be held from Feb 13-16 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open will launch the expo at the main exhibition hall of BCCK.

The opening ceremony will feature a special performance by Indonesian singer/composer extraordinaire, Sam Bimbo and an exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) to kick-start new collaborations with institutes of higher learning and the Korea Furniture Association (KOFA).

Sarawak Design Centre (Saradec) chief executive officer Dayang Nena Abang Bruce said: “Sarawak Design Week 2023 is going to be an exciting event, and I am really happy to note that we have received great support from our strategic partners and sponsors, vendors, SMEs, the media, and all our exhibitors.”

She disclosed that the Saradec aimed to achieve RM10 million in sales and trade enquiries through Sarawak Design Week 2023.

“Looking at how we managed to achieve over RM9 million in our previous participation at Design Fair Asia: FIND in Singapore last year, I believe we can achieve this target for Sarawak Design Week,” she said.

She added that Saradec aimed to attract some 3,000 local and foreign visitors to the expo.

“If this year’s expo turns out to be a huge success at the end of the day, we will definitely come back next year with a much bigger, better Sarawak Design Week,” she said.

The four-day design week showcases a wide range of design disciplines, including furniture, crafts, fashion, textiles, and technology, exhibited at pavilions and booths throughout the expo venue.

The expo is also a dynamic and vibrant platform that gives Sarawak’s young designers under the SayD’Signers programme a chance to show how they push the boundaries of creativity and innovation to create bespoke, one-of-a-kind pieces that are aesthetically future forward while incorporating Sarawak-inspired design philosophy.

“The SayD’Signers’ prototypes from their Year 2 attachment with ITB in Bandung, Indonesia will be showcased at the signature SayD’Signers Pavilion in the main exhibition hall on Level 2. Feel free to come view their prototypes and talk to designers themselves if you have any questions regarding their designs,” enthused Dayang Nena.

According to her, one of the key highlights of Sarawak Design Week will be the Speakers Session, which will include talks and sharing by several speakers.

On Feb 13, KOFA director Lee Suk Jong will deliver a talk on ‘History and Future Direction of KOFA’ and Korean Master Carpentre Moon II Tae on ‘Korean traditional furniture production methods’.

On Feb 14, Indonesian furniture designer, Eugino Hendro will touch on ‘Identity and Responsible Design followed by director of Solo Timber, Stanley Ngu on ‘Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful’ and director of Hap Lee Fung, deputy president of Sarawak Furniture Industry Association (SFIA), Lai Chin Choi on ‘Technical perspective of Furniture Design’.

Also on the same day, Vietnamese designer, Nguyen Thi Doan Thuy will give a talk on ‘The Importance of Design’ followed by managing director/design director of Elemental Republic, Walter Tan Choo Yong on ‘No Free Design’ and chairman of Koperasi Belia Inovatif Sarawak Berhad (KOBIS), Zaiwin Kassim and president of the Sarawak Entrepreneurs Association (SEA), Nizam Khalyd on ‘Sarawak Motif Design; A Great Value to Sarawak & Businesses’

On Feb 15, Edric Ong, Patricia Busak, Rinai Uding, Christopher Chen, Narong Daun, Syed Rusydie (Moderated by Kamarul Bahrin Haron) will be on topic ‘Sarawak Arts’ & Crafts’ Products and their Prospective Sustainability’ followed by Gerald Goh, Angelia David Langi, Dickson Noyen, Dr. Dorothy Mei Chong, Juliana,

Bronica Britten on ‘Encouraging Sarawak’ authentic arts (paintings) and crafts to be more recognised locally and also beyond its Bornean shores’.

Also on Feb 15, Datuk Prof Ian Davies will give a summary as well as Jennifer Lau on ‘Design for Tomorrow’.

On Feb 16, there will be a special session for Sarawak Young Designers with Datuk Prof Ian Davies @ Iskandar Abdullah as well as Assessment of SayD’Signers prototypes by Datuk Prof Ian Davies @ Iskandar Abdullah.

“Sarawak Design Week 2023 will also include the SLIM/SFIA pavilion, Indonesian pavilion, kids corner, crafts pavilion, as well as trade booths where visitors can purchase cash & carry items ranging from furniture, home décor and many more.

“See you at Sarawak Design Week 2023. Check out sarawakdesignweek.com and follow & like Sarawak Design Centre’s Facebook page and Instagram account for more updates,” the statement concluded.