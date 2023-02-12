Sarawak, Indonesia studying proposal to build hydro dam in Nusantara, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Feb 12): A study is being conducted on a proposal to construct a hydroelectricity dam in Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the study is currently being jointly conducted by both the Sarawak and Indonesian governments.

“We have a proposal currently being studied by both Sarawak and Indonesia to build a hydroelectricity dam at Nusantara, the soon-to-be new capital of Indonesia in Kalimantan. Such proposal, among other projects, reflected the confidence in the state government and our policies,” said Abang Johari.

Abang Johari said this in his speech during the Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) appreciation night held conjunction of their 15th General Election’s results at Dewan Majma Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Jalan P Ramlee here last night.

He also pointed out he had recently joined the country’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to meet his counterparts in Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong and the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Abang Johari highlighted the state government will look into building a road network together with Brunei, as well as exporting electricity to Singapore with a ceiling limit of 1,000 megawatt.

“We will sell electricity with a ceiling limit of 1,000 megawatt to Singapore with one condition. The condition is any investment coming into Singapore that requires high volume of energy, such as establishing a data centre, the island republic will shift the investment to Sarawak.”

Another project that is being considered by both Sarawak and Singapore is related to carbon trading, he added.

Therefore, Abang Johari said the state government is now not only able to develop Sarawak but also share the development with neighbouring countries.

On a separate matter, Abang Johari congratulated all 23 GOS MPS for their electoral victory in the recent 15th General Election.

He explained the failure of any political coalition to secure a simple majority to form the federal government after the election last November had resulted in the formation of a unity government.

With GPS being a strategic partner to the unity government, he said there is a strong Sarawakian representation in the federal Cabinet with five ministers and six deputy ministers appointed from the state ruling coalition, as well as given the role of deputy prime minister.

“But we will continue our struggle to take back our eroded rights from the federal government, particularly those related to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).”

Abang Johari said the state is now entering a negotiation related to setting a formula for the special grant to the state under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution and seeking to take back control of Bintulu Port from the federal government.

The state government has also successfully negotiated for the State Financial Secretary to be appointed to the board of directors of Inland Revenue Board, as well as achieving RM11.9 billion in state revenue last year.

“Let us be the star in Malaysia,” said Abang Johari.