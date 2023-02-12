Soon Koh: Sarawak civil service must be restructured to reflect state’s multi-racial population

KUCHING (Feb 12): The Sarawak civil service must be restructured to reflect the multi-racial characters of the state’s population, said Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president said it is only via a thorough restructuring that the issue of one predominant race bureaucracy being biased against other community groups be avoided.

“A structured change to bring about a more representative civil service will help foster better inter-racial relationships as well as bring greater unity and greater sense of belonging of all communities to the state,” he said in a statement.

He was commenting on the recent suggestions by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi on how the state civil service should be structured or restructured to reflect Sarawak’s racial composition.

Abang Johari had talked about devising a new salary scheme to encourage more Sarawakians, particularly those from the Chinese community to join the civil service whereas Nanta had commented that the initiatives of attracting more to join civil service need to be supported with the implementation of a fairer and more equitable recruitment system to ensure that various ethnic groups in Sarawak get equal opportunity to participate in the state public service.

Citing Nanta’s statement noting that ‘often times, only a small number of non-Malay candidates were recruited into the civil service’, Wong said the state government had in the past, on a few occasions, gave assurances that there would be a more balanced distribution in the civil service to reflect the racial composition of the state.

“But the assurance turned out only to be lip service. As correctly pointed out by many, salary scheme may not be the key factor in deterring people from joining the civil service.

“We have to look at the entire system itself. As the saying goes, “We cannot blame the system where human factors are often the real cause of the problem,” he said.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said now that the two paramount leaders of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government have voiced their concerns of the structure of the civil service, what remains now is the political will and wisdom to make things right for the good of Sarawak.

“We must know that public service is all powerful. Elected leaders come and go, but public service is there to stay.

“It affects every facet of society and covers all the ministries and their departments, statutory bodies and local councils and authorities,” he said.

He also described the civil service as a powerful sector since it helps to formulate, interpret and implement policies which affect the everyday life of each and every member of the society.

“From the humble hawker who struggles to earn a living to officers and staff waiting for their promotion or transfer, their well-being is often placed at the mercy of the government machinery.

“Fair and just implementation is therefore critical. Any unreasonable decision would create discontent and dissatisfaction not just among those who are affected but also the communities concerned at large,” he said.

Wong said in effecting changes in the civil service, selection and promotion must be based on merit, qualifications and service rather than any other criteria.

“This will, in turn, bring about better efficiency and a greater sense of job satisfaction.

“This would also dispel the conception or misconception among the non-Malay that there is little prospect for career development and their career upward pathway in the civil service,” he said.

He stressed that race should not be a factor in public service appointments and in promotion exercises.

“So long as a candidate is a Sarawakian and is qualified to do the job, he or she should be given an equitable chance to be selected for the job. After all, this is clearly guaranteed by the Constitution and we should all abide by these fundamental principles.

“The tasks of nation building are the shared responsibilities and should embrace all those whose loyalties are to Sarawak.

“There is no scarcity of talents and skills among all races in Sarawak. If some of those whose skills and talents are being excluded from the public service, then those human resources would be denied the chance to serve the country,” he said.

Wong said PSB welcomed the concerns over the civil service expressed by Abang Johari and Nanta.

However, he noted that rhetorics itself would not help and that words must be matched with deeds.

“PSB would like to call for political and socio-economic programmes to be de-emphasised of ethnic interest.

“We must not be shackled by racial prejudice. We must open ourselves to a broader and more encompassing Sarawakian perspective rather than to get ourselves trapped in narrow parochial and communal tunnel vision.

“By so doing, we will bring about more common understanding and a real evolution on common concerns necessary for national stability and unity,” he said.