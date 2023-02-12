S’wak Chinese business group welcomes move to abolish SST on imported tyres

KUCHING (Feb 12): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS) welcomes the move by the Sarawak government to abolish the state sales tax (SST) on imported tyres.

The organisation secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai said they are grateful for the positive move that shows Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been listening to concerns raised by the business community.

“He (Abang Johari) has been receptive to the views and suggestions expressed by ACCCIS and the stakeholders over many issues raised by the business community, including the SST imposed on the imported tyres and the hike in quit rents for commercial and industrial properties,” said Chai when contacted by The Borneo Post.

In the announcement of the abolishment on Friday, Abang Johari said tyre dealers and the private sector must come up with ways to collect and recycle old tyres.

The SST for imported tyres was initially imposed at five per cent in 2020 to cover the expenses of used tyres disposal throughout the state. The rate was reduced to 2.5 per cent in 2021.

As a result, Chai said tyre importers and dealers will need to come up with a responsible approach in dealing with used tyres to minimise environmental impacts.

“I have been made to understand by Sarawak Tyre Dealers and Retreaders Association that they will approach and hold a dialogue with relevant local recycling companies soon to deliberate on the matter; especially the collection of used tyres in remote townships and interior rural areas,” he added.

Chai said that Abang Johari has also directed Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to monitor the progress to resolve the issue.

“I believe the issue could be resolved and a win-win approach would be adopted by stakeholders in the aim to protect the environment,” he said.