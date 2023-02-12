S’wak civil service recruitment: Fair, non-discriminatory system a must, says former Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (Feb 12): The recruitment policy of the Sarawak civil service should reflect the state’s multiracial population to ensure balanced representation at each positional level, said former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang.

She said this should not only apply to the overall count of employees, but also applicable to each hierarchical position in the state’s civil service.

“The lopsided civil service representation is an age-old issue which many are reluctant to voice out.

“However, if we are to move forward together as Sarawakians and to bring our state to her highest potential, this issue must be acknowledged,” she said.

Chang said this in response to Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi’s suggestion on Friday that the Sarawak government establish a quota system based on ethnicity for the recruitment of civil servants.

She added, however, that this needs to be done as objectively as possible without the need to bring up the issue of race.

“In our multicultural society, it is inevitable that a quota system may have to be put in place to ensure that the civil service is not dominated by any particular race.

“The ethnicity-based quota system may be workable to ensure this but to avoid any particular race from dominating the quota, a fair ratio has to be established – not only for general employees but also for those with high positions.”

Citing the recent appointment of Datu Hii Chang Kee as Deputy State Secretary, Chang expressed hope that this would lead to many other appointments of other races to higher positions in the state civil service.

She also believed that there are still many out there who have been working for years in the civil service, but have yet to be promoted as they should be.

“The state government should engage all capable Sarawakians, regardless of race and creed, and give recognition to all these deserving talents in order to move forward together,” she stressed.