Tiong: Tourism industry a catalyst for Malaysia’s economic recovery

BINTULU (Feb 12): The tourism industry is seen as one of the best measures to restore the country’s economy, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The Bintulu MP said for that purpose, every player in the tourism industry such as hotel operators, restaurants, shopping centres and others involved in the industry should improve the quality of their respective services.

“As everyone knows, the country is in the process of recovering the national economy, in which the tourism sector should be increased in order to attract more tourists from abroad to visit Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

He said Malaysia, like other countries, has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery process must be carried out immediately after borders have reopened to restore its economy.

“National recovery requires the cooperation of all parties, in which all parties should work together to promote the local tourism sector. The tourism sector, like other industries, requires the efforts of all parties, especially players in the tourism industry, to revive their respective companies which were badly affected so their income can return to normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture office today, Tiong said many issues were discussed including effective measures to further develop the tourism industry in both countries.

He said that Malaysia and India have a lot in common, especially in terms of culture.

“With this similarity, the diplomatic relations between the two countries will be strengthened in the future especially in the tourism sector,” he said.