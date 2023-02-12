Umno polls: Contest for VP posts and below creates healthy competition, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 12): The contest for the three Umno vice-president posts and all other posts below creates healthy competition, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid said although there are claims that contests for those posts will lead to camps and factions, he believes elections at the grassroots level outweigh those claims.

“…with (candidates) offering to contest the vice-presidents and other lower posts, I feel it is healthy competition and I feel what is important is that it is not an election conducted with the existence of ‘camps’.

“To me, the elections at the divisional and branch levels are more important as they will elect individuals among the best candidates on March 18,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending a workshop on the strategic direction of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry here today.

The Umno elections and annual meetings will be held from Feb 1 to March 18 involving 22,000 party branches and 191 divisions.

Vice-president incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has already confirmed that he will defend his post, while former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamad also announced that he will be throwing his hat into the ring. — Bernama