Upholding concept of ‘sadaqa’

WHEN Sheba Omar visited Lebanon in 2005, her life took on new meaning. She came to the foreign land with the intention of bringing her daughter and granddaughter back to Malaysia, but what she found there were bittersweet encounters that would prove to be a watershed moment in her life.

A heart-wrenching tug of love, the effects of the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War, her charity engagements in refugee camps and her affinity with beautiful people so warm and cordial, all had profoundly touched her soul. These were the reasons for her continuing acts of charity towards the country.

“My daughter, who was married to a Lebanese man, was on the brink of divorce. Because her husband had placed an Islamic ruling on the case, it was hard for her to get out of the country.

“Our lawyer managed to help her return to Malaysia in 2006, but I had to stay behind as we still had to fight for custody of her child,” Sheba explained her long stay in Lebanon.

Bittersweet Lebanon experience

“My daughter was in Kuching when she won custody following their divorce, which prompted her ex-husband to run away with their child. Meanwhile, I had to go back to Kuching and that was also in 2006, as my unpaid leave was almost over,” she recalled.

“I returned to Lebanon in the same year to pursue the matter with a power of attorney. I had been meeting my ex-son-in-law on and off to negotiate on the matter.

“Eventually, I assured him that I wouldn’t take action against him, but he had to let me see my granddaughter.

“He agreed. I saw that he was very capable of loving the child and so, I had no qualms of letting him raise her.

“I made peace with him and became good friends with his mother, and very close with their big family. I found that they were very beautiful people and that everybody was doing their best out of their love for the child.”

The tug-of-love was heart-wrenching, but one that ended on a good note and led to a mutual understanding. Following the settlement in 2008, Sheba returned to Kuching with all the bittersweet experience in Lebanon imprinted on her, which had brought her closer to the country.

By then, she had already begun her charity work with a refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon.

“I love my life. Everything happens for a reason. Imagine a banker in Kuching going to a foreign country to pursue a family matter, and living with war refugees and doing charity there. I believe God put me in El Buss, Tyre for a purpose,” she confided.

Daughter of philanthropist

Daughter of a philanthropist, the late Omar Lopez, Sheba is a former head of operations of RHB Islamic Bank in Kuching and now, she runs her own business. Following in her father’s footsteps, she contributes actively to charitable causes underlining the ‘sadaqa’ (voluntary charity) – a major teaching in her religion.

“I learned benevolence from my father. He was a generous man who loved donating and helping people. He taught me to do charity. There was a time when he loved collecting the Rotary Club service coins for his donations. Each time he made a donation to the club’s charity projects, he would receive a coin in recognition of his contribution.

“I told him not to go for the coins, but go for God, and He would reward him up there,” she recalled.

“Since then, he did not go for the coins anymore, but whenever he made donations, it was for Allah. He would jokingly ask me: ‘How’s my bank up there?’

“I answered: ‘Yes, there’s a ‘ting-ting’ up there’.

“Since then he started calling me ‘Ustazah Ting-Ting’!

“Every time he donated, he would ask: ‘Any ‘ting-ting’?”

Known for his generosity, Omar had built mosques and ‘surau’ (small mosques) in Kuching and the outskirts and also in Indonesia; refurbished 30 to 40 ‘surau’ in villages and small towns in Sarawak; donated prayer mats to mosques and ‘surau’ throughout the state; and helped the poor communities in the rural areas with their medical fees for surgeries and other treatments regardless of race or religion.

Omar had contributed, in no small measure, to the welfare of societies at home and abroad. To mention a few more, he built houses for the leprosy camp in Kuching, sponsored flying doctors to the rural areas and made significant donations for the setting-up and running of a dialysis centre in the city.

He also donated two shoplots to Rotary Club Kuching to house other community service projects and contributed regularly to voluntary organisations in his adopted country, New Zealand. He continued to donate generously until he died following a few mild heart attacks in January 2021, which coincided with Sheba’s 63rd birthday.

“I inherit a lot of my father’s traits,” said Sheba.

Charity work in Lebanon

In her first two years in Lebanon, whilst pursuing family matters, she was doing charity in the foreign land. In the midst of the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War, a 34-day military conflict between Hezbollah paramilitary forces and the Israel Defence Forces, she helped with the rescue efforts to save bombing victims trapped in rubbles.

“War seems nothing to the Lebanese because they had been through many wars. I became like them, unafraid,” she said.

“The Israel forces only dropped bombs in the Hezbollah areas and I was in Tyre, which was a Hezbollah area. Every time the bomb dropped at a nearby place, we didn’t run away.

“Instead, we went to the place to look for victims who might still be alive in the rubble.

“Sometimes, we were in the veranda drinking coffee when we heard an airplane coming. We would quickly go inside as the military would shoot from the plane at anything that was moving. They even shot an ambulance.

“If we were on the street, we would lie on the ground and act dead so that they wouldn’t shoot.”

Helping Syrian war victims

Sheba also joined the Lebanese and Palestinians to help Syrian war victims at the border.

“When a country is in turmoil, you just jump into the van and go and do whatever you can to help. I’m glad I did.”

After the war was over, Sheba volunteered to teach English at the El-Buss refugee camp, one of the biggest refugee camps in Tyre. The war refugees were from Palestine and Syria.

“I told my father over the phone that it was a poor place. Soon he was on the line with the Malaysian ambassador telling him that he wanted to donate to the refugee camp.

“The latter told him that it was not easy to send money to Lebanon. He then contacted Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak, through which he managed to send his donation to the Women’s Program Association (WPA), the organisation running the camp,” she recalled how her father had helped build up the El Buss refugee camp, a charitable commitment entrusted to her that still continues to this day.

Through the Embassy of Malaysia, Omar had also financed the refurbishment of a three-storey building and the setting-up of a training centre there for the refugees to learn skills in culinary, computer, photography, teaching children, dressmaking, hairdressing and other trades so as to improve their quality of life.

Extended aid to refugees

“Besides the refugees’ training centre, my father had also financed the refurbishment of another building to set up the El Najdeh Orphanage, where we took in children aged three years and above. When they reached the age of five, we would hand them over to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to be taken care by them,” said Sheba.

The UNRWA (WPA is one of UNRWA’s projects) saw that these projects were good and they wanted them. Consequently, Omar gave them a total takeover of the El-Buss refugee camp and the orphanage, but his name remains on the wall of the building that he had restored and refurbished for the noble cause.

Today, two years after his death, Sheba continues with what her father had begun in El-Buss, extending financial assistance and other forms of help.

She is still a part of the management as a volunteer.

“There’re many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) contributing to the El-Buss projects.

“The beauty of these organisations is that their volunteers will come to the refugee camp during their holidays and live with the poor. They come from countries like America, Sweden or Norway, regardless of their religion, to spend their vacations doing charity,” she said.

“Some of them volunteer to teach the refugees any form of knowledge and skills to help them earn a livelihood. Some of the items made by the refugees have been exhibited in international exhibitions.

“In fact, I’m in the process of scouting around for people who can stay with the refugees to teach them sewing and beading and other skills.”

Since her first trip to Lebanon, Sheba has been making frequent visits to the land. Tyre, where her granddaughter lives with her father, is like a second home to her.

She adores the people whom she describes as ‘beautiful and caring’.

“I never feel alone in Lebanon. I have been adopted here and there, either as a sister or a daughter.”

Sharing God’s blessings

Like her father, Sheba shares out God’s blessings with open hands especially to the needy groups. When she was in New Zealand, her father had asked her to join the ‘Save the Children’ international organisation.

“It is an NGO where we pay for our own expenses in reaching out to refugees, the poor and the needy. Then you’re not allowed to stay in hotels; you stay with poor people and experience poverty. You do your work there and at the same time, you can become teachers. I believe when we give wholeheartedly, we will receive love and blessings.

“So far, my company has been doing well; the profits, I use for charitable causes.

“In keeping up with my father’s wishes to continue with his charitable work, I have not touched the charitable trust that he left behind. I saw how he would make donations every time he made a profit and I learned that.”

Sheba is also a member of ‘Sukarelawan Wanita’ (Women Volunteers), a women’s group initiated by Datin Dayang Horiah Abang Zainuddin who is a former bank officer.

“We reach out to the needy, buy wheelchairs and hospital beds for homebound patients, and contribute to ‘surau’ in whatever way we can. One of the ‘surau’ is in Stungkor village, Lundu which was built by my father. Because there’re many Dayak converts there, we took the initiative of bringing religious teachers there to help them with their new faith.

“We also distribute foodstuffs to the poor in the area regardless of their religion.”

Voluntary charity

“I must say I’m blessed. My mother was the one who encouraged me to learn the Quran, which prompted me to sign up with the University of Taiyah California for online Quranic courses, while my father taught me charity. To me, it’s about knowing what God says in the Holy Book, and ‘sadaqa’ becomes easy,” she said.

“Life is good no matter what.

“When I first arrived in Lebanon, I cried to God: ‘Why you do this to me’, ‘what did I do wrong?’, but later, I began to see His purpose for me.

“Sometimes, God puts you in a difficult position so that you can talk to Him.

“Faith also means knowing how to talk to God. Sometimes, when I want to donate, people will caution me that it may be a scam, but I give anyway.”

Despair and agony have manifested as defining moments of hope and better times ahead for Sheba.

She weathered them all.

Her commitment to charity and voluntary community programmes remains, and she is never hesitant in extending her personal contributions for a good cause when help is needed.

Her late father’s wish for her daughter to stay truthful and merciful in the way of Allah and to be responsive and supportive of the cause to help the poor and needy, remains deeply imbedded in her.

It remains a mortal guiding light.