After working with four prime ministers, Agong hopes not to swear in another before end of his reign

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 13): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in his last address at the Dewan Rakyat, said he hoped Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be the last of the four prime ministers he has had to work with in his reign.

“In the country’s history, I am the one Yang di-Pertuan Agong who has been given the duty to govern the country alongside four prime ministers and four different Cabinets,” he said to laughter from the Dewan Rakyat.

His reign was an eventful one, he said, adding that there were many events that occurred which he would never forget while recounting the political instability during the Covid-19 pandemic which saw three prime ministers and the first hung Parliament in the country’s history after the 15th general elections (GE15).

“Honestly, I hope that the tenth prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will be the last one for me before I return to Pahang Darul Makmur,” he said to more laughter.

Besides that, he expressed his belief that the political instability of the past few years could have been avoided if politicians had been able to unite and focus on the people.

“Actually, since the country’s independence, we have accepted that the pluralism and diversity of the country is one of its main strengths,” he said.

This should be used to create a community that is based on mutual love and respect with tolerance towards one another, he added.

He urged the gathered MPs to put the people and the country’s future first, as well as to preserve the good name of the Dewan Rakyat.

He said he hopes that the government will be one that is responsible while the Opposition acts as a check and balance that helps to build the government in power.

He extended his gratitude to public service officers, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, healthcare officers, Parliamentary members, and government agencies.

“Thank you also to all of my people who live in peace and harmony, who have been brave in facing the pandemic, economic depression and the political instability that struck the nation,” he said.

His reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will end next year on January 30. – Malay Mail