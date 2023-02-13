Agong: Consensus in unity govt ensures political stability, generate economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 13): The consensus reached among party leaders of the unity government allows the government to generate economic growth that guarantees the well-being of the people, as well as create political stability, said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty said it was in line with his desire to see a stable and strong government formation.

In congratulating Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for being appointed as the 10th Prime Minister, and the Cabinet members of the unity government on their appointment, His Majesty urged all parties to open their hearts and accept and respect the results of the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I appreciate the introduction of the Madani country initiatives that encompass aspects of sustainability; well-being; creativity; respect; confidence; courtesy and mercy.

“I hope these principles will be translated well in the framework of creating a leap for the country,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said in his royal address when opening the second session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also welcomed efforts by the government to curb the leakage of public funds, including the initiative to speed up the mechanism of providing targeted subsidies in an effort to face global economic challenges, post-Covid-19 economic uncertainty as well as inflationary pressures that increase the living costs.

His Majesty also appreciated the government’s commitment and determination to eliminate corruption by focusing on aspects of procurement, enforcement and large-scale corruption to cultivate integrity and strengthen the country’s governance.

Apart from that, Al-Sultan Abdullah also welcomed the initiative to strengthen the ummah development agenda based on the principles of Maqasid Syariah in the country’s administration, covering aspects of empowering management of Islamic affairs, such as Islamic education, syariah law, family institutions, Malaysian halal certification and tahfiz al-Quran education.

“This effort is important to create a society that has superior spiritual, intellectual and personal strength,” said His Majesty. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —