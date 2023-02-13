APM personnel catch metre-long black cobra in Miri house

MIRI (Feb 12): A resident of Interhill Park here was shocked to discover a black cobra coiled up at the back of her house yesterday.

The 46-year-old woman spotted something black moving around at the back of a rubbish bin under the sink.

Upon taking a closer look, she realised that it was a black cobra.

She immediately called emergency services for assistance.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Frankie John Jawan said they received the call at 1.26pm and immediately despatched a team of four personnel.

“The team arrived at the scene at 1.49pm. It took them eight minutes to capture the cobra, which measures around one metre in length,” he said.

The cobra was later released back into the wild.