BN support for Hajiji unexpected

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): Barisan Nasional’s (BN) announcement to back Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is unexpected.

Sabah Santun Kasih Welfare Organization (PERSANTUN) president Datuk Najib Tay Abdullah said BN or Sabah Umno seemed to have forgotten what they did to Hajiji before.

He said friendship in politics is very valuable, and the current situation is not easy to be translated considering the recent political turmoil here was caused by BN Sabah’s effort to topple Hajiji.

“I do not have bad intentions or wish to take advantage on this matter but their action of wanting to negotiate in a unity government is absurd.

“This is because the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) – BN government’s administration has been great but BN and Sabah Umno still conspired with the opposition to overthrow Hajiji.

“The people of Sabah all know this as it is no longer a political secret, and finally Hajiji continues to receive support including from their five assemblymen and seven more Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Najib explained that as a Sabahan, he certainly wants long-term political stability to maintain and intensify the state’s economic development instead of being surrounded by constant political chaos.

“I think the Chief Minister and the administration of the state cabinet and government representatives are aware of this matter, and I also believe that they will resolve the issue wisely.

“We are done with politics, the time for the general election has passed and now is the time for us to translate the direction of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) to develop the state.

“For me, Hajiji has been focusing on the working government and less emphasis on politics alone, so we need to support him to continue the government’s agenda to prosper the economy and welfare of the people of Sabah,” he added.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said on Sunday that the coalition is supporting the Sabah unity government led by Hajiji.

He said this was in line with the decision made by all the parties involved in the unity government at the Federal level.

Sabah BN led by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is state Umno chief, Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Parti KDM’s Datuk Peter Anthony had recently failed to unseat Hajiji as the chief minister.