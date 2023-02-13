Boat carrying seven sinks on way to Song, search launched for missing man

SIBU (Feb 13): A search and rescue operation is now on for a man who went missing after the boat he was travelling in with six others from Rumah Ekeh, Nanga Pan to Song town sank last night.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said the missing man is 47 years old.

The spokesperson said a member of the public filed a report at 11.17pm that the boat sank upon reaching the Song River mouth.

“Six victims managed to save themselves, while a male victim is feared still missing.

“The victims who survived contacted a family member who was in Song town, who then informed Bomba.

“Upon arriving at Song Wharf, Bomba requested help from the public who happened to be at the wharf to ferry the survivors at Song River using a boat, as it was informed that two of the survivors were still unconscious,” the spokesperson said.

When the victims arrived at the wharf in Song, Bomba helped to bring them to Song Health Clinic for further treatment.

The spokesperson added following discussions with the police and family members, due to the dark conditions and safety of the rescue team, it was decided that the search and rescue operation would only begin today.