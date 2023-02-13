Budget 2023 needs to focus on private sector investment issues in the country — Maybank IB

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2023 which is scheduled to be presented again on February 24 needs to focus on dealing with long-term issues, especially private sector investments in the country which is seen to be lagging behind, according to Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB).

Chief economist Suhaimi Ilias said more private investments are needed to ensure Malaysia is able to generate more encouraging investment activities to increase high-quality jobs that prioritise skills, knowledge and provide high income.

“The way I see it, this is one of the best ways to deal with the issue of inflation in the long term, which is to increase income,” he told reporters after the Retail Equity Market Outlook briefing.

Suhaimi believes Budget 2023 will also focus on the urgent issue of the cost of living as well as related measures or policies to deal with this issue with more sustainable measures.

“For example, the issue of sufficient food security because price control alone is not enough… even if the goods are under price control, we still face the problem of insufficient supply. The production cost is actually very high compared to the fixed price. Therefore, I think this will be one of the priority issues,” he said.

On the gross domestic product (GDP) growth last year, he said the national economy benefitted from the full opening of the economy starting April 1, 2022 compared to the 2021 Movement Control Order (MCO).

Malaysia’s growth increased to 8.7 per cent in 2022, the highest annual growth recorded in 22 years, compared to 3.1 per cent the previous year, contributed by improvements in all sectors.

“Nevertheless, our economy has begun to be affected by the current global economic situation, particularly the decline in economic activity in the United States and Europe which are Malaysia’s main export markets,” said Suhaimi.

Maybank IB expects the global economic situation and the effects of inflation and higher interest rates to continue to impact the economy this year.

Malaysia’s GDP is expected to grow at a slower rate of four per cent this year due to relatively moderate global economic growth, low private consumption and rising inflation, he said.

Suhaimi said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is likely to increase the overnight policy rate (OPR) later this year or early 2024 following the expected economic growth of five per cent next year.

“However, this all depends on what will happen this year whether there are any surprises that require BNM to re-evaluate monetary policy and the OPR,” he said. — Bernama