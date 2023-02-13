China planning to hold science and technology exhibition in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): The State Government is in discussion with its counterpart in China on organising a science, technology and innovation exhibition of the country’s latest products and development here.

According to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, the state government would be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with China for the collaboration soon.

Speaking to reporters after a courtesy call by China consul general in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang, on Monday, Mohd Arifin said the exhibition would involve 50 items from China.

“China is planning to bring in a science and technology exhibition this year and this is good for us because we know China is very advanced in technology and innovation. There will be about 50 exhibits, including a six-metre high dome planetarium and we have suggested that the exhibition be held at Tanjung Aru library,” he said.

Huang added that the theme chosen for the exhibition would be ‘Experience science, To inspire innovation’.

Meanwhile the ministry’s permanent secretary, Datuk Zainudin Aman, said that China proposed that the exhibition be held in between one and three years.

“The dome planetarium requires a large area and this is why we chose the Tanjung Aru state library for the exhibition of the latest items from China related to science, technology and innovation,” he said.

He added that they would consider bringing the exhibition to other districts such as Tawau and Sandakan for the students to see and learn about the advanced technology from China.