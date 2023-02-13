Club launches video documentary on Iban Batang Rajang

SIBU (Feb 13): The Iban Batang Rajang Arts and Culture Club (Kibar) has recently released a video recording documentary of the Batang Rajang’s indigenous cultural heritage.

The video documentary made in collaboration with Sarawak Documentary and Sarawak Share, had its filming and editing process completed on Feb 5 this year.

Kibar aims to remain relevant in sharing about their culture and making cultural preservation more accessible, especially to the younger population.

The club also hopes that the showcase of customs and culture, traditional attire, ceremonies, songs, dance, games and oral history through the video production will bring a new level of understanding, interest and cultural awareness.

Filmed mostly at longhouses along the Rajang River, the video offers an immersive experience for viewers in a way that they could feel their presence at the set.

The video begins with welcoming guests to the ‘ruai’ of the longhouse – a verandah where traditional ceremonies are performed.

This is accompanied by the playing of ‘taboh’, comprising a set of traditional musical instruments and the ‘ajat’ dance.

It also brings the viewers to the ‘miring’, a ritual to honour the ‘petara’ (gods), spirits and ancestors, as well as to ward off evil spirits. The ‘bebiau’ (prayer and cleansing), which is rarely practised these days, is also featured in this documentary.

For a taste of the olden days, viewers are brought back to the 1920’s to 1940’s era with the showcase of traditional attire of the Iban Batang Rajang tribe worn by the chiefs and tribal leaders, as well as the women’s traditional clothes and their intricately designed accessories.