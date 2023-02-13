Consistent devt in Telang Usan under GPS, says rep

MIRI (Feb 13): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government has consistently brought development to transform the rural landscape of Telang Usan, said its assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“We want a reliable government that consistently brings development to Telang Usan. We can see this through the efforts in developing Long Lama as a Rural Growth Centre (RGC).

“It is not easy to reach this level (of development) as it requires meticulous planning that takes time to be materialised,” he said.

He said this in his address to welcome new party members for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) Telang Usan branch, at Telang Usan Community Service Centre at Saberkas Commercial Centre on Saturday.

Dennis, who is PBB Telang Usan chairman, urged members to share the party’s objective to bring development to Telang Usan.

He said with Telang Usan equivalent in size to the state of Pahang, meticulous planning is required and that development can only be implemented in stages.

“Development cannot be achieved overnight as the implementation process will take time as it requires careful planning and a certain amount of funds,” he added.

PBB Telang Usan branch currently has about 6,321 party members

During the function, Dennis presented 53 members with their membership cards.

He thanked party members for putting their trust in PBB and urged them to work hand in hand with the party to ensure Telang Usan will not be left behind from mainstream development in the state.