Exposure for Miri players despite lack of hockey field 

MIRI (Feb 13): The absence of a suitable field for training need not be an obstacle for the Miri divisional hockey association to develop the sport.

This is the approach advocated by Miri hockey coach Rudi Naziri who revealed that the association is making every effort to improve the players through participation in competitions.

“Although we have yet to have an appropriate field for hockey, it should not be an obstacle for us unable to develop the hockey sport in Miri.

“Instead, we should continue with our focus until one day Miri would have a suitable field for the hockey sport,” he explained.

Rudi announced that a girl’s team will compete in the Sarawak Hockey 5s to be held in Kuching on this weekend.

The main objective, he added, was to expose the players so as to gain experience and sharpen their skills.

On behalf of the association, he thanked the sponsors who for helping to uplift the morale of the team.