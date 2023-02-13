External headwinds to weigh on Malaysia’s 2023

KUCHING: Despite clocking-in stronger than expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth last year, analysts retain their cautiously optimistic view on Malaysia’s 2023 growth, considering external headwinds and tightening monetary policy in many economies.

In a report, the research team at RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment) said: “Our outlook for 2023 remains cautiously optimistic, supported by resilient domestic demand.

“The consumer spending would be well supported by the resilient labour market conditions, albeit at a slower growth momentum due to dissipation of stimulus impact and tightening financial conditions.

“Labour market conditions remain robust since the reopening of economy by April 2022, which resulting in reduction in unemployment and strong job creation (especially in services sector).

“The real weakness would be on trade performance as uncertainties from global front are likely to drag on Malaysia’s export growth.”

It pointed out that while the economic momentum remained resilient in 4Q22 amid robust domestic activities, there are some signs of slowdown from the external front.

“The exports have declined on q-o-q basis amid slower outbound shipments of manufactured and commodity-based products. Meanwhile, imports have slowed significantly during the quarter amid lower imports of capital and intermediate goods, reflecting moderation pace of inventory build-up and scale back of inputs buying. On q-o-q basis, the economy has expanded by 3.5 per cent (3Q22: 4.8 per cent q-o-q QoQ),” the research team added.

“The balance of risks to global growth remains tilted to the downside in 1H23, with risks stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions, weaker growth in major economies coupled with tightening of financial conditions,” RHB Investment highlighted.

On sectorial basis, it expected the weakness in manufacturing sector to be more pronounced in 1H23 as the ongoing slowdown in global growth are likely weigh on Malaysia’s manufacturing performance in early 2023.

“On the other hand, services sector is expected to remain robust amid continued support from wholesale and retail activities coupled with higher tourism activities, which may cushion some of the risks from the external front,” it said.

Meanwhile, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) commented that considering external headwinds and tightening monetary policy in many economies, it foresee Malaysia’s GDP growth to moderate to 4.2 per cent in 2023.

“The softer growth is mainly due to deceleration in external trade performance, taking into account anticipated slowdown in global demand.

“We foresee global economic slowdown rather than recession for 2023. Due to higher interest rates, pessimistic business sentiment as reflected in S&P Global PMI surveys and elevated inflationary pressure, domestic demand in the US and EU will dampen this year,” it explained.

“As China reopens sooner than predicted, we are sanguine this will provide extra boost to Malaysia’s services exports as well as tourism activity,” it added.