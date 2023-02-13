Fire destroys pickup truck parked in front of Miri house

MIRI (Feb 13): A pickup truck that was parked in front of a house at Jalan Bayu, Taman Jelita here was destroyed after it caught fire early this morning.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, a team from the Miri Central fire station was deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 4.03am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the pickup truck was 60 per cent destroyed and the fire had been successfully extinguished by the public using nearby water sources,” it said.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to carry out a thorough inspection on the pickup truck to ensure the situation was safe and the fire has been completely extinguished.

The cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.