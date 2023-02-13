Growing interest to enrol at Islamic schools, says MIS president

KUCHING (Feb 13): There is a growing interest among parents to enrol their children at Islamic religious schools under the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

Citing the number of applications received for admission to the two religious schools here, MIS president Datu Misnu Taha said there is an encouraging demand.

However, he said places are limited and only students who fulfil the selection criteria will receive an offer.

“The demand to enrol at Islamic schools is very encouraging; for example at SK Agama (A) Datuk Haji Abdul Kadir Hassan (primary school), we only have places for 212 students and over 707 applications have been received.

“At SMK (A) Tun Ahmad Zaidi (secondary school), there are only 180 places and 809 applications have been received.

“This shows the demand to attend religious schools, but they need to undergo a special test to enrol,” he told reporters after the launch of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Aid at SK (A) Datuk Haji Abdul Kadir Hassan in Semariang yesterday.

Misnu added the encouraging trend also reflects the quality of teaching at the schools.

“In addition, I am very proud of the teachers’ performance in ensuring the children receive good education. Islamic schools emphasise the learning and teaching of three languages – Arabic, English and Malay,” he said.

Earlier, around 200 Primary 6 pupils took part in a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony.