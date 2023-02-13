Hard to offer RM5 meal in Sabah – restaurant owner

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): Pak Mus restaurant in Tanjung Aru Plaza has answered the call of the government to offer the ‘Menu Rahmah’ to diners to reduce their cost of living.

However, the high cost of raw materials in Sabah makes it difficult to sustain the offer in the long run, said the restaurant’s owner, Musli Oli.

“For example the cost of one kilogram of chicken in Peninsular Malaysia is about RM10 but in Sabah it’s RM12.90. But we are offering the ‘Menu Rahmah’ at the same price.

“The price difference of the raw materials is so glaring and I worry that we would not be able to sustain the ‘Menu Rahmah’ for long if the government does not help out.

“It is my hope that the government can consider standardizing the price of raw materials between Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia as it would be difficult to maintain the price of RM5 for a ‘Menu Rahmah’ meal,” said Musli on Monday.

Earlier, Musli introduced the ‘Menu Rahmah’ to Sabah Urban and Housing Development (LPPB) chairman Datuk Masiung Banah and entourage.

Masiung said that the menu offered by Pak Mus restaurant was good and the price is appropriate with the current situation.

He agreed with Musli on the price of raw materials in Sabah.

“The eateries are assisting the government by implementing the ‘Menu Rahmah’ so I believe that the government can reciprocate by implementing a mechanism to reduce the price of raw materials such as chicken, eggs and vegetables.

“If this is not done, then my concern is that the government’s aim to reduce cost of living will not be achieved,” said Masiung.