Kapit organisations collect 41 pints during blood drive

KAPIT (Feb 13): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kapit Chapter and Lions Club of Kapit collected 41 pints of blood during a joint donation campaign at the Kapit Town Square yesterday.

MRC Kapit chairman Dr Sia Tih Kong said during the blood drive from 8.30am to 12.30pm, 54 potential donors showed up in support of the Kapit Hospital blood bank.

He said however during health screening, only 41 were eligible to donate.

Dr Siah added those who failed to donate blood were referred to the clinic for a follow up.

“Thank you all of you for helping out in this mass blood donation campaign. You have displayed a high spirit of volunteerism to sacrifice the Sunday off to work for a good cause.

“All blood donors, you are fabulous to give us support to donate your valuable blood – your noble act to save lives”, he said.

All successful blood donors received a 5kg bag of rice sponsored by Liangtye Trading Berhad as a token of appreciation.