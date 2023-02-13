Kuching police arrest 8 for allegedly being involved in online gambling

KUCHING (Feb 12): The police have arrested eight local individuals suspected to be involved in illegal online gambling activities following a series of ‘Op Dadu’ operations carried out around Kuching, particularly in the areas under the Gita police station’s jurisdiction between Feb 6 and 12.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said police conducted eight operations during the period and those arrested consisted of seven men and a woman.

“Also seized were cash amounting to RM649, eight units of mobile phones and several paper cuttings containing numbers and passwords,” he added.

Ahsmon said the suspects are being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act (1953), which provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000 and an imprisonment of up to three years, if convicted.

He also said any information regarding illegal gambling activities in Kuching district can be channelled to the nearest police station.