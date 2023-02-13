Lau: Association to leverage roles to stay relevant, eminent in society   

SIBU (Feb 13): Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association will continue to leverage its roles more effectively to expand its influence to unite all sectors of society for positive growth.

Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, who has been re-elected as the association’s chairman, said this during the 2023-2024 Installation Ceremony cum Chinese New Year gathering here Saturday evening.

Lau stressed on the importance of teamwork and dedication for the association to grow, as well as to be relevant and eminent in the society.

“With the strong foundation laid by past leaders, I have great confidence that the association will continue to work in harmony to serve the community,” he said.

He also congratulated the newly-appointed Board of Committee for taking up the challenge to the association’s vision and mission.

“Build on the momentum and continue to serve to bring a positive impact to our community. No man is an island, hence, work together towards our common goals,” he advised.

Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, as the event’s guest-of-honour, also spoke at the event.

Also present were Selangau District Officer Inting Nyami and Kanowit District Officer Jackline August.