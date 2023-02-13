Lawyers hope Budget 2023 includes upgrades to Kuching Court Complex

KUCHING (Feb 13): Members of the legal fraternity here are hoping that Budget 2023 will include funds to improve facilities at the Kuching Court Complex.

Nur Faziera Ismail said among the facilities that need focus would be the limited parking spots not only for lawyers, but also the public.

“There are several courtrooms under one roof and there are proceedings going on in almost all of the courtrooms every day, which requires more parking spaces for all visitors,” she said.

She also suggested the government invest in auto-transcription video cameras, so testimonies could be transcribed automatically to save hours of work, apart from suggesting a good WiFi network as internet connectivity is now a basic necessity.

“Workstations in the court can also be installed so lawyers can work whilst waiting for our matter to be called and, ideally, set up facilities for the notification of cases that are called up by the courts to be channelled to the Bar Room, canteen, or other common areas or by SMS notification service,” she further added.

Also on her wish list is more funding for the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) so lawyers would be keener to take up such cases.

“YBGK funds lawyers to do legal aid work in criminal matters and to help the poor get services from lawyer for free, but the payment to YBGK lawyers, however, is low.

“Not only is the payment low, but the hassle of procedure to claim and the delayed payment to lawyers have been issues too. Lawyers are taking their own time out of the day to help people get free legal services but when the funding issues could not be fixed, lawyers had slowed down on taking YBGK cases,” she said.

Clarice Chan suggested proper efforts be made to repair the air-conditioning system at the Kuching Court Complex along with maintenance on the audio-recording system.

Francis Teron opined the complex is worse than the Old Court House, which was completed in 1874, despite being hardly 20 years old.

“The air-conditioning breaking down is common where it was out for three to four months and was only restored a few weeks back, the lack of benches for members of the public, or a space to keep big numbers of suspects who come to the court, or for remand, or being charged.

“For example, for illegal fishermen – where sometimes there are 30 to 40 of them – are being made to squat or sit in the corridors in full view of the public,” he lamented.

Francis also called for the government to look into legal costs as there was a sudden increase of court filing fees by 100 to 200 per cent when Rules of Court 2012 were first introduced.

“That’s a burden to members of the public who need the legal system to pursue their interests. The government should consider giving some leeway in terms of filing fees in regard to certain actions such as matrimonial matters,” he said.

He also suggested that more judicial officers be recruited to hear cases and create significant numbers management teams for judicial departments rather than relying on judicial officers and judges to handle them.

“Many a time, judges and officers were delayed in delivering judgments due to them being saddled with those extraneous duties and they should be made to focus on their judicial functions,” said Francis.

Sarawakian Tony Thian, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, also opined there are too many delays in court.

“What if the accused was later found out innocent? There would be no compensation by the government or whatsoever, and justice delayed is justice denied,” he said.

Thian said the budget should set aside funds to reform committees among law practitioners, especially on judicial independence.

“Even though we have a department in the Attorney General’s Chambers, a reform committee should be more independent, which also shows a continuous effort to maintain judicial independence,” he said.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table the revised Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 24.