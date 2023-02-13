MBKS issues 30 permits for temporary stalls selling Valentine’s Day merch

KUCHING (Feb 13): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has issued over 30 permits for those setting up temporary stalls selling Valentine’s Day flowers and items, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He assured the public that the council is monitoring the stalls which are mainly set up by the roadside to ensure that traffic flow is unaffected.

“We are creating opportunities for those suffering in the past two years (due to the Covid-19 pandemic) to earn some extra income. It is not easy also for them to stand under the sun, with this rain and all those. Sometimes, we need to balance things out. As far as safety is concerned, it is taken care of.

“The priority is we will monitor them. There are some laws which they need to abide to and our enforcement will monitor this,” he told reporters here today.

Wee said there are designated areas for stallholders to display their items.

“Maybe you notice there are more stalls – these are things we can’t avoid,” he said.