Mechanic jailed, whipped for possessing air rifles

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): A mechanic was sentenced to seven years’ jail and ordered to be given six strokes of cane by the High Court here on Monday for possessing three air rifles without permission four years ago.

Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin imposed the sentence on Elbino Djusni, 44, after the latter pleaded guilty to an amended charge under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1971 (Increased Penalty).

The charge provides for a jail term of up to 14 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court ordered Elbino to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest on August 6, 2019.

Elbino initially faced a charge of trafficking in air shotguns under Section 7 of the same Act.

The original charge carries the death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

However, Elbino’s representation letter to the deputy public prosecutor’s office was accepted and he had pleaded guilty to the amended charge on Monday.

Meanwhile, Elbino’s father, Djusni Bonggo, was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the same court from a charge of trafficking in four handmade shotguns known as bakakuk.

The judge made the order on the 64-year-old farmer after the prosecution informed the court that Djusni’s representation letter to the deputy public prosecutor’s office was also accepted.

The prosecution explained that the instruction by their superior was that the charge against Djusni be withdrawn and Djusni to be given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

Counsel Kimberly Ye, who represented Djusni raised no objection to the prosecution’s request.

Elbino admitted to committing the offence at an unnumbered house at Kampung Kinarotuon in Ranau on August 6, 2019 while Djusni had allegedly committed the offence at the same place and on the same day.

Elbino was previously sentenced to jail by a Magistrate’s Court in Ranau after he admitted to 14 charges under the Arms Act 1960.

The magistrate had ordered for all his jail sentences to run concurrently which he will only serve five years behind bars.

Apart from Kimberly, counsel Chen Wen Jye also represented Elbino and Djusni.