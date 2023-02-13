New Aspirasi sec gen dismisses coup claims, says all procedures constitutional

KUCHING (Feb 13): Andygie Gines, who was declared Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) secretary general during yesterday’s annual general meeting (AGM), has refuted claims of a coup d’état.

According to him, all procedures at the AGM were in accordance with the party’s constitution.

He claimed that prior to the AGM, 14 days’ notice was given to the previous secretary-general for a vote of no confidence against Lina Soo as party president and for a vote to take place at yesterday’s AGM.

“All procedures at the annual general meeting were in accordance with the structured party constitution, Registrar of Societies (ROS) regulations, and Robert Rules of order.

“Lina Soo’s accusation that those present were non-members was not true and false. We call upon Lina Soo to show evidence that those present were non-members,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was in response to Soo declaring to the media today that a coup d’état had taken place in Aspirasi after the new faction took over at the AGM.

Andygie claimed that during the AGM, Soo continued speaking without recognition from chairman George Young Si Ricord Junior.

He also claimed Soo was disruptive and a nuisance, causing chaos amongst the delegates.

“Thus, the chairman called for a motion to remove her from the meeting and also her party membership.

“A motion was moved and seconded by two life members present at the meeting.

“The chair put to a vote, where 90 per cent of the members present voted in favour of the motion,” he claimed.

Andygie further claimed that all members clapped when Soo left the meeting room.

“Our party would like to reiterate that Lina Soo is no longer a member of Parti Aspirasi; she cannot speak on behalf of the party effective 1.45pm on February 12, 2023,” he added.

On the police report lodged by Soo and report to the ROS, Andygie said the party would fully cooperate with the authorities.

Earlier today, Soo claimed she was forcibly ordered out of the meeting room during the AGM after questioning its legitimacy.

She also claimed there were some 100 non-party members present, as she could only establish the identify of fewer than 20 members.

Soo also said ROS had been notified on the matter, and they would leave it to ROS to conduct an investigation.

During the AGM, Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng was declared Aspirasi’s new president, Freedy Misin as the new deputy president, Amanda Lee as new treasurer general, and Andygie as new secretary general.