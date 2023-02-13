Powell says inflation easing but rate hikes to continue

Fundamental outlook

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says inflation has eased but the rate hikes are expected expected to continue to rise. The Treasury yield curve moved to a more inverted pattern as investors’ confidence wanes. During Friday’s market closing, the one-year Treasury yield settled at 4.892 per cent and it paid higher than blue-chip dividends.

The US-China tension intensified as US Navy shot down a spy-balloon suspected to have been sent by China, off the coast of US. No claim has been made by China so far. US senators are furious on the matter and questioned the efficiency of its military defense.

China’s inflation grew 2.1 per cent in January from a year ago, expanding for three consecutive months. The producer prices sank 0.8 per cent on an annual comparison. Japanese yen rose after news reported that Kazuo Ueda will be appointed as the Bank of Japan’s next governor. Economist Ueda was a former member of the central bank’s policy board and he will take over the office after Haruhiko Kuroda steps down on April 8, 2023. UK GDP remained flat in the final quarter of 2022. Monthly GDP fell to minus 0.5 per cent, worse than forecast. UK is the only economy among the G7 nations that has yet to recover from the pandemic.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded largely from 130 to 132.50 last week. We forecast the trend will rise higher if the bulls reach above 132.50. An uptrend is likely to reach 135 if the dollar recovers in the short-term. If it breaks beneath 130 support, abandon your long-term view. Euro/US dollar traded in weak sentiment on last Friday. We foresee the trend might stay bearish with resistance emerging at 1.075. Downside target is expected to reach 1.05 if the slide begins. The dollar will be the lead factor for influencing this market.

British pound/US dollar traded in a narrow range last week but beneath the 1.22 resistance. We expect the resistance could shift lower to 1.215 and suppress the trend. Downside support target is at 1.18 in case of a price fall. We have identified some selling pressure in the market but short traders are still reminded to control risk in case of an unexpected reversal in uptrend.

WTI Crude prices bounced off US$72 per barrel after showing triple bottom support on the day-chart. We target the trend might recover and trade from US$76 to US$82 per barrel. Breaking beyond this aforementioned range in either direction will likely initiate a new trend.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives climbed in small recovery with support emerging at RM3,750 per metric tonne. Demand has started to rise in edible oil from Asian market. April 2023 Futures contract closed at RM3,934 per metric tonne on Friday. We expect the market range to be supported at RM3,850 per metric tonne and climb higher towards the weekend. Topside target might reach RM4,100 per metric tonne.

Gold prices traded in a narrow range but capped beneath US$1,880 per ounce last week. We foresee the bears might drive the prices lower, ranging from US$1,820 to US$1,880 per ounce. Observe the recovery in the dollar that might push the yellow metal lower. Risk control is advised in case of an unexpected settlement above US$1,880 per ounce.

Silver prices have shown weakness on last Friday. We forecast the market might head down following the gold market. The overall range is expected to be contained from US$20.80 to US$22.50 per ounce amid selling pressure. Traders are advised to adopt swing trading and avoid setting up long-term position too early.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.