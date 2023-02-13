Puerto Princesa keen to have sister city ties with KK

PALAWAN (Feb 13): Puerto Princesa city in Palawan, Philippines is keen to establish sister city ties with Kota Kinabalu and hopes that MASwings will revive its flight to the city to enable broader cooperation in tourism, culture and arts.

Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron said that during a courtesy call by a delegation from Sabah, led by the Political Secretary to the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Dr Roland Chia, here on Feb 8.

The delegates included Malaysia Maritime Silk Route Research Society key president Prof Datuk Dr Wilson Yong Tung Yung, Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Business Council (BEBC) Sabah deputy chairman Datuk James Lim and Malaysia Maritime Silk Route Research Society Forum chairman Dr Damian Lee.

The delegation was invited to attend the BIMP East Asean Growth Area International Research Conference organized by the Palawan State University (PSU) on Feb 9.

During the meeting, Bayron expressed his hope for MASwings to revive its flight to Puerto Princesa, as well as introduce more routes in the region, as this would enhance cooperation in arts and culture.

“Puerto Princesa and Kota Kinabalu complement each other well in the fields of tourism, culture and arts.

“Integrating the strengths of both cities and launching more flight routes will greatly benefit both Puerto Princesa and Kota Kinabalu.”

He further suggested establishing sister city ties with Kota Kinabalu to pave the way for deeper cooperation.

On another note, Bayron informed that Palawan’s population stood at about one million.

He said investors could consider setting up slaughterhouses for poultry, including halal meat, in the province to stabilize and supply to the local markets and surrounding areas.

In response, Chia said he would convey Bayron’s desire to establish sister city ties to the State Government.

He said the State Government welcomed sincere and pragmatic cooperations, and looked forward to more visits and interactions with Puerto Princesa in the future.

He said the fruitful meeting has inspired possibilities and opportunities for collaborations and exchanges.

Also present were Executive Assistant to the Mayor, Dorcas M. Banzuelo, and City Tourism Officer, Demetrio C. Alvior JR.