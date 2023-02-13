Sarawak Health Dept announces schedule for Flying Doctor Service

KUCHING (Feb 13): The Sarawak Health Department will run its Flying Doctor Service in Kuching, Samarahan, Kapit, Bintulu, and Miri divisions on Feb 15-23.

In Kuching Division, the mobile team will be dispatched to Kampung Bojong Sting and Kampung Rejoi Nyegol (Feb 21), as well as Kampung Muk Ayub (Feb 22).

In Samarahan, the service will be available on Feb 16 in Plaie Atas and Pendawan, SRK Tuba Tengah on Feb 17, as well as Muding and Kampung Ijok on Feb 20.

For Kapit, the Flying Doctor Service will be at Rumah Ai Anak Jalin, Sungai Entawau, Bena, Baleh on Feb 15, followed by Long Unai (Feb 16), Sang Anau and Batu Keling (Feb 17), Long Jawe and Long Kebuho (Feb 20), Long Tanyit (Feb 21), Punan Busang and Lusong Laku (Feb 22), and Long Kajang and Long Abit (Feb 23).

The Flying Doctor Service will also be in Bintulu at Rumah Drick, Jelalong and Rumah Felix (both in Tubau) on Feb 21; Rumah Robert and Long Biyak, both in Ulu Kakus, on Feb 22; and Rumah Renang and Rumah Jaling, both in Sigu, on Feb 23.

In Miri, the Flying Doctor Service will be available in Long Liau (Feb 16), Long Buken (Feb 17), and Ba Pakan (Feb 20).

For enquiries, call Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 extension 296 or 013-8416735.