Sibu Bike Fest can become Sarawak’s next iconic sports event, says rep

SIBU (Feb 13): The Sibu Bike Fest can become Sarawak’s next iconic sports event, joining the likes of Sibu Tower Run, Sibu International Base Jump and Kuching Marathon.

In stating this, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said he was thrilled to be informed by the organiser that the total participation this year had exceeded the initial target of 500 motorcycles.

“I think there are more than 2,000 participants here. I was initially told that they (organiser) had set the target of 500, but now, the number is already four times over that target.

“The participants are from Sarawak and Sabah, and even from Brunei and Kalimantan (Indonesia). I think this is one of the highly-welcome sports among the youths. I believe that by rolling out such sports events, we would be able to attract visitors to come to Sibu.

“I also hope that we could get support from the Ministry of Youth and Sport as well as the Ministry of Tourism for more funds to make it one of the iconic events in Sibu,” Chieng told reporters after officiating at the opening ceremony for the one-day Sibu Bike Fest 2023 at Taman Selera Harmoni, here yesterday.

He added he would assist the organiser in talking to the ministries and to seek their support to have a bigger and better event in the near future.

“In that way, we can invite (participants) not only from all over Borneo, but also those from Peninsular Malaysia, and even Thailand and Indonesia, to come to Sibu.”

Entering its third edition, the event was organised by Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association and Borneo Roadshow Committee.

Meanwhile, Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli was excited to see such an encouraging turnout, adding that the intention was to nurture in youths keen interest in motorsports.

Adding on, he said this July 1, his team would roll out another event here slated for motorcycles below 250cc.

“We expect 200 motorbike clubs from all over Borneo to participate,” said Abdul Taib.

Councillor Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar and Borneo Roadshow Committee chairman Razi Bogoi were also present yesterday.