Suk Bowler grab early lead in Civil Service League

KUCHING (Feb 13): The first league of Megalanes Sarawak for the year 2023 — the Civil Service League — kicked off with Suk Bowler taking the early lead in the 12-team competition with a 19-1 victory over LCDA Bolts to collect 43.25 Peterson Points.

PSKPP also made a winning start beating Suk Jr Bolwers 17-3 to gain 40.08 points for second position.

SDO Mix, one of the many new teams in this year’s league, made its mark in third spot after beating The Musketeers Jr 15-5 for 35.05 points.

The Boss also impressed to be in fourth position after a 12-8 victory over Medix for 34.25 points.

Thumbprint is lying fifth after facing the Pushpins (11.5 – 8.5) to score 33.87 points followed by Ngap Sayot (32.26 points) from a 10.5-9.5 win over Charlie Strikers (10.5 – 9.5).

Charlie Strikers, Pushpins, Medix, Suk Jr Bowlers, The Musketeers Jr and LCDA Bolts are placed from seventh to 12th spots respectively.

Adrian Chan from the Suk Bowler impressed in the Individual High Game (Scratch) as well as the Individual High Series (Scratch) with 240 and 870 pinfalls respectively.

Azean Arbi from Thumbprint also performed well in the Individual High Game (Handicap) with 236 pinfalls while Salmiah Morshidi from Pushpins is leading the Individual High Series (Handicap) with 803.

Suk Bowler managed to conquer both Team High Game and Team High Series for Scratch category with 595 and 2,185 pinfalls respectively.

LCDA Bolts took the lead in the Team High Game (Handicap) with 603 while PSKPP took the top spot in the Team High Series (Handicap) with 2,308.

Salmiah Morshidi from the Pushpins is leading the Best Female (Scratch) category with 643 and Ruzaimah Rahmat from the Suk Bowler in the Best Female (Handicap) category with 730.

In the Best Senior category, Suit Boji from the Thumbprint leads the Scratch category with 766 while Salmiah Morshidi from Pushpins takes pole position for the Handicap with 803.