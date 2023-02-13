S’wak records 72 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 6

KUCHING (Feb 13): Sarawak recorded 72 new Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 6, which is a slight decrease from the 108 cases in the previous week.

No Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Epid Week 6.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said to date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 324,466 cases.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching was the only district to record double-digit cases with 31 cases.

Other districts recorded single-digit cases with Miri logging nine cases, Sibu (6), Samarahan (5), Bintulu (4), Dalat (3), two each in Bau, Kapit, Sarikei and Subis and one case each in Serian, Mukah, Betong, Sri Aman, Simunjan and Marudi.