Tanjung Aru low-cost flats to be vacated after Raya

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): The remaining occupants of the Tanjung Aru low-cost flats are expected to move out after Hari Raya Aidiladha this year.

According to Sabah Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) chairman Datuk Masiung Banah, the occupants of the low-cost flats which have been declared unsafe requested that they be allowed to stay there till after the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

“I have asked LPPB officers to give due consideration to the request and it was agreed that the occupants can stay till after the celebration in July,” he said.

This was the agreement reached between the residents and LPPB, he said, adding that further negotiations between residents and LPPB officials are ongoing.

“My appreciation and gratitude go to the occupants who have given good cooperation. So far between 40 and 50 residents have left voluntarily and there may be 100 to 200 more who have not yet moved,” he said.

Masiung who was met at Pak Mus Restaurant in Tanjung Aru Plaza where he tried the ‘Menu Rahmah’ offered there, said this when asked for an update about the situation with the low-cost flats.

He disclosed that the consultant who was appointed based on a joint decision between the residents and LPPB said that the building was not safe.

“The consultant recommended that the building be demolished as repairing it would incur a high cost … about RM20 million which LPPB cannot afford,” he added.

Masiung also said that as LPPB chairman, it is his desire to see that more low-cost houses are built in Sabah.

“There are about 50,000 applicants on LPPB’s list and I have brought the matter up to the State Government as we are determined to build at least 10,000 units of houses so that we can reduce the number on the waiting list,” he said.