Two men declared dead after being found unconscious inside ship at Sibu shipyard

SIBU (Feb 13): Two men were declared dead after they were found unconscious inside a ship at a shipyard in Jalan Bukit Lan here today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the victims were identified as a 37-year-old local man Kiam Ngit and a 23-year-old Indian national Dhanath Koviri.

Bomba said the Sungai Merah fire station deployed 11 firefighters to the scene after being notified of the incident at around 10.30am.

“At the scene, the operation commander reported that firefighters, who were in their full personal protective equipment conducted a size up and found two men unconscious inside a ship.

“The firefighters subsequently brought the victims to the main exit and used the shipyard company’s excavator to take them out.

“Both victims were successfully taken out but they were declared dead by the medical team,” it said.

Bomba said the victims’ bodies were handed over to the police for further action.