Umno reaffirms commitment to back Anwar as PM till end of term, says Ahmad Maslan

BANGI (Feb 13): Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the party remains committed to supporting the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister until the completion of his term for the sake of the country’s political stability.

He said this was in line with the resolution achieved at the party’s Annual General Assembly last month.

“So, when we support this government, it means Anwar is the Prime Minister who we have (until the end of his term)… so that the country will be stable,” he told reporters after the launch of the Drone Sports Incubator Programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, here, today.

Ahmad, who is also deputy finance minister, said this following the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that His Majesty wished to see Anwar be the last leader to be appointed as Malaysia’s prime minister during his reign as King in his Royal Address at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament today

Ahmad, who is also the Pontian Member of Parliament (MP), urged other MPs to not only respect His Majesty’s decree but also ensure political stability in the country is achieved.

Ahmad said the country’s political arena was now stable with the formation of the unity government, which obtained the backing of 148 MPs that constitutes more than 2/3 majority.

“Since the general election (in) 2004, only now we have this much majority,” he said.

During his Royal Address in Parliament today, Al-Sultan Abdullah welcomed the consensus reached by the unity government, which is in line with His Majesty’s desire to form a stable and strong government.

His Majesty also congratulated Anwar for being appointed as the 10th Prime Minister and the Cabinet members of the unity government on their appointment, in addition to urging all parties to open their hearts and accept and respect the results of the 15th general election (GE15). — Bernama