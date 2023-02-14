147 summonses issued in vehicle licence plate ops

KUCHING (Feb 14): A total of 147 summonses were issued for offences involving vehicle license plates during a special police operation from Feb 6 to 12.

Kuching police chief ASP Ahsmon Bajah said the summonses were for the use of ‘fancy’ licence plates; licence plates not following the specified size; and missing licence plates.

He added each summons was between RM100 and RM300.

“All motorists are reminded to adhere to the stipulated rules. We will be conducting similar operations from time to time,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The operations were carried out by the Kuching Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division.