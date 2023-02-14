Abd Karim: State govt ever-ready to help S’wakians in creative industry, performing arts

KUCHING (Feb 14): The Sarawak government through its Ministry for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts is ever-ready to assist aspiring and talented Sarawakians in creative industry and performing arts to excel in their respective fields.

Its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the state government has the funds to facilitate the development of these talented Sarawakians.

“We know that for them to excel on their own has proven to be difficult. This is where the role of the government comes in and facilitates funds to them.

“As such, we hope that there will be more artists mushrooming in Sarawak, whether in terms of singing, arts or other areas,” he said during the launch of Dewi Liana Seriestha’s latest single ‘Cinta Abadi’ (Eternal Love) at Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Abdul Karim said he was happy to see another production coming in from Sarawak, as the state has numerous talented people, be it in the entertainment industry, music, or creative arts.

“We even have Henry Golding. He was recently nominated to be among the handsomest people in the world. Coming in from Sarawak, he is also half-Sarawakian and we feel very proud of our achievement.

“Many artists who are based in Kuala Lumpur are from Sarawak such as Dayang Nurfaizah. And over here we have another one (Dewi). Aside from having represented Malaysia in beauty pageants, she is also talented in music and performing arts,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.