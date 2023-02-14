Abd Karim: Upgrading old DUN as performing arts centre to complete in 2-3 years

KUCHING (Feb 14): Upgrading works on the old State Legislative Building (DUN) as a centre for performing arts is expected to complete within two to three years, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the pre-qualification tender for the project will be conducted in April this year.

However, he said the project will take time as it needs to be handled delicately, and due to its structure, several aspects of the building need to be maintained and preserved as well.

“If we are to use a new building, it is much easier to build up. Since this is the old DUN building, so there’s lots of things that need to be preserved, lots of things that we have to still maintain.

“That’s why the contractor identified to handle this project needs to handle this delicately, especially on what the government wants so that the project will not damage the building’s structure,” he said at a press conference after the launch of Dewi Liana Seriestha’s new song at Borneo Cultures Museum here today.

Commenting further, Abdul Karim said all the details and presentations with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg have been done several times and the final design has already been agreed upon.

Earlier while speaking at the launching ceremony, he hoped that Sarawakians venturing into the entertainment industry would perform at the Centre for Performing Arts more often when it is completed.

“It is my desire to see the Centre for Performing Arts become the state’s own ‘Istana Budaya Sarawak’ to be used once every two weeks or once a month, if possible.

“It is a way to build Sarawak so that it becomes a better place and will be a good tourism product for visitors in the future,” he said.