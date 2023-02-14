Anwar: No issue in holding PM and finance minister posts, problem only when position used to rob

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that there is no issue with holding both the prime minister and finance minister post.

He said in history, whether or not the two posts were combined, there was no problems.

“I want to mention here, in history whether they (prime minister and finance minister posts) are combined or not, there were no problems. The problem is using the position to rob the people’s property and this has been used in many instances.

“Whether they are clean this side or the other side, don’t worry about it, but those who are involved in corruption are the ones who should feel stressed and worried, and I am determined, no matter what the criticisms are, to use all efforts to avoid and prevent treachery in terms of rampant corruption,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Anwar was responding to a question asked by Bersatu’s Putrajaya MP Datuk Radzi Jidin, on whether the decision to take up both the prime minister and finance minister posts would create more room for incidents of the past, referring to corruption scandals involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), SRC International Sdn Bhd, LembagaTabung Haji and Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

“There is truth said that during the Barisan Nasional (BN) time there were leakages and cases like 1MDB, but during the Perikatan Nasional (PN) time, there was also a lot of damages done such as the Jana Wibawa programme and flood relief project and more that are being investigated.

“Some have asked why are there no investigations? That is the MACC’s (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) and other investigation body’s business.

“Whether there are will be any legal action taken, I ask of you to be patient and likely there will be good news for the rakyat,” Anwar added.

Among other cases that are currently being investigated by the MACC include the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s alleged link to a contract said to have been awarded to his son-in-law. — Malay Mail