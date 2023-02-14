Anwar says may leave for quake-torn Turkey tonight after Erdogan calls for him

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he may leave for Turkey tonight to show support for the country that was hit by the earthquake last week.

He told the Parliament that it would be timely for him to leave for Turkey now as various leaders from other countries have also arrived at the scene.

“I’m considering leaving for Turkey tonight as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has asked if it is possible that I could be in Turkey in person,” Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat during the Prime Minister’s Question time.

Anwar was responding to questions in relation to relief efforts carried out by Malaysia’s Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) that was among the first to arrive in Turkey.

MORE TO COME