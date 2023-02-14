Aspirasi chairman claims new leadership appointments constitutional, democratic

KUCHING (Feb 14): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) chairman George Young Si Ricord Junior has defended the appointment of new office bearers, claiming it was done in accordance with Aspirasi’s constitution and democratic principles.

He urged all members to remain calm and assured the public that the party is committed to addressing any issues in a fair and transparent manner.

According to him, Aspirasi has in recent times struggled to be relevant and a new approach is clearly needed.

“Change is uncomfortable, but change is necessary to move forward and progress the party to meet the aspirations of Sarawakians.

“In the words of John F Kennedy ‘No individual is greater than the goal we seek to achieve.’

“It is important to remember that the party is bigger than any one individual; while we understand that not everyone may agree with every decision made,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to Lina Soo, who has claimed she is still incumbent elected president and accused George of being among those who staged a coup d’état.

According to George, the new office bearers acknowledged the efforts of those who have come before them, and will continue to value the contributions of all members.

He noted that it is crucial party unity is maintained to work towards a common goal.

According to him, Aspirasi’s top priority is to serve the people and make positive changes in the community.

“Personal attacks are indeed regrettable and not in line with the principles and values of our party.

“We encourage all members to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and to focus on the issues at hand, and to refrain from irrational or impulsive behaviour,” he said.

During Aspirasi’s annual general meeting on Sunday, Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng was declared the new president, Freedy Misin the new deputy president, while Andygie Gines and Amanda Lee were appointed new secretary-general and new treasurer-general respectively.